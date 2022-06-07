MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Typical, summertime weather looks to continue over the next few days. Rain chances look to get a boost by the weekend.

Showers and storms will remain very hit and miss Tuesday evening with most of the Gulf Coast remaining partly cloudy. Temperatures will stay warm, and humidity will remain on the high side. Temperatures will slowly ease down through the 80s. Most of the area will bottom out by Wednesday morning in the middle 70s.

Temperatures will warm up quickly Wednesday. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90s. Isolated showers will pop up during the afternoon.

Rain chances will get a boost over the next few days as moisture increases. Expect rain chances to climb to 40-50% by Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms with highs in the 90s and morning lows in the 70s.