Statue to honor J. Earle Bowden revealed

A statue to honor the late Pensacola News Journal editor-in-chief, historian and preservationist J. Earle Bowden was revealed in downtown Pensacola Tuesday night.

Bowden was the editor-in-chief of the Pensacola News Journal from 1966 to 1997. He’s also known for his campaign to establish the Gulf Islands National Seashore in 1965. He also helped establish the Seville Quarter Historical District.

Bowden died in 2015.

The statue, which stands at the corner of East Intendencia Street and South Jefferson Street, has a full-body statue of Bowden, holding his closed hand to his chin in a thinking pose. Across from him is a stool, which his family hopes will cause children to sit down and ask about who Bowden was.

“He was a true journalist. He believed in journalism. He was unbiased. He had his passions and he fought for the betterment of a whole,” said his son Randy Bowden. “If you were wrong, he’d call you out. If you were right, he’d call you out.”

The younger Bowden was the first to sit on the stool across from the statue of his father Tuesday night. He looked across at it and smiled.

He said his dad would’ve, too.

“I’m sure he’d be really humble and appreciative,” he said. “There’s been a lot of tribute to him in this community and to see something like this — the Gulf Island National Seashore was always his baby, but Pensacola was a place that he loved.”