State troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Okaloosa County. It happened Wednesday night around 8pm on Highway 98 near East Timberlake Drive. Investigators say the car involved in the crash hit the pedestrian and drove off. The victim has not yet been identified but it was a 44-year-old man from Fort Walton Beach. The suspect was in a white car, unknown model, with possible damage on the left, front side of the car. If you have any information, please call the Florida State Troopers.
LATEST STORIES