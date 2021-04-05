State Representative to address safety concerns regarding Highway 45

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Representative Shane Stringer will be in Prichard to address safety concerns related to Highway 45.

This comes more than a week after a couple and their 9-month-old baby were killed in a crash in Saraland.

Jerry and Alexis Dunn, and their child, were killed when Towanda Ofield crashed into them while chasing another car.

Ofield was also killed in the crash.

Stringer says Highway 45 is one of the deadliest roadways in the state.

His press conference begins at 2:30 Monday afternoon at Kushla Bethany Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

