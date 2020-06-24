State officials suspend bar’s alcohol license after inspector finds customers were not social distancing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A popular bar where dozens of workers and patrons have come down with the new coronavirus in Florida has had its alcohol license suspended. It happened Monday after a state inspector found patrons weren’t socially distancing and following other rules meant to slow the virus’ spread. State officials say at least 13 employees and 28 patrons have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Knight’s Pub near the University of Central Florida campus. It comes as Florida’s caseload tops 100,000. Scores of other bars and restaurants across Florida have voluntarily closed for a short time because patrons or workers came down with the virus.
LATEST STORIES
- Mobile City Council to hold special meeting on police policies and relations
- Two car burglary suspects in custody, police search for three other suspects in Pensacola
- Ohio teen drawing attention with chalk sidewalk spectacle
- Drive-in concerts become ‘new normal’ for summer during COVID-19
- Facebook post by angry Starbucks customer garners support — for barista