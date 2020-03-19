State leaders now reporting 68 COVID-19 cases in Alabama

(WKRG) — Alabama Public Health have released new numbers involving COVID-19. There are now 68 cases in the state.
|County of Residence
|Cases
|Baldwin
|1
|Calhoun
|1
|Chambers
|1
|Elmore
|5
|Lee
|10
|Jefferson
|31
|Limestone
|1
|Madison
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Shelby
|8
|St. Clair
|1
|Talladega
|1
|Tuscaloosa
|4
|Walker
|1
|Total
|68
