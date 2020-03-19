Coronavirus Cancellations

State leaders now reporting 68 COVID-19 cases in Alabama

(WKRG) — Alabama Public Health have released new numbers involving COVID-19. There are now 68 cases in the state.

County of ResidenceCases
Baldwin1
Calhoun1
Chambers1
Elmore5
Lee10
Jefferson31
Limestone1
Madison1
Montgomery2
Shelby8
St. Clair1
Talladega1
Tuscaloosa4
Walker1
Total68

