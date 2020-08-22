State Health Officer, U.S. Surgeon General make announcement on expanded testing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be joined by VADM Jerome M. Adams, U.S. Surgeon General, to make an announcement on expanded testing in the Birmingham area.

The state has been designated a COVID-19 hot spot, which is why the surge testing program is now available in Jefferson and Tuscaloosa County. “The fact is, the people of Alabama need to know you’re in the red zone for cases, and you’re in the red zone for test positivity. This means we’re seeing more than 10 percent of tests come back positive,” said Dr. Adams.

Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson is urging everyone to take advantage of the free testing. “Please take advantage of this huge opportunity we have over the next two weeks to get a lot of people tested. It’s a huge number of tests that have been given to us as a community.”

Testing is free to all. You do not need an ID or health insurance for testing. For details on registration, click here.

The press conference will take place Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverchase Galleria Mall in the Sears Parking Lot, located at 2500 Galleria Circle, Hoover, AL 35244.



For the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.



