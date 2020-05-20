State Health Officer: Alabama virus numbers ‘not as good as we could hope for’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris says the trend in coronavirus numbers depends which part of the state you are looking at.

Harris said the state is continuing to experience outbreaks. He said Butler, Mobile, Marshall and Franklin counties have outbreaks. Harris urged people to continue to take precautions. As of Tuesday, more than 12,000 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 500 people statewide had died. The current health order will expire Friday.

The governor is expected to announce sometime this week whether that will be lifted or continue.

