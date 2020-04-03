State attorney’s office employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s Office in Pensacola announced an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The employee has been sent home and will not return until medically cleared.

Any employee who has been in close contact with the individual who tested positive will be out of the office for 14 days or until medically cleared, according to the state attorney’s office.

All areas of the office have been deep cleaned and individual’s work area cordoned off for 72 hours.
The employee who tested positive is a non-courtroom employee and has had little or no contact with any agencies outside the State Attorney’s Office.

The state attorney’s office says the situation will not affect its abilities to perform duties of its office.

No additional information will be provided, according to the state attorney’s office.

