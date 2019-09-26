State attorney’s office drops battery charges against 7-year-old

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The state attorney’s office in Pensacola announced Wednesday a 7-year-old child accused of battery will not be prosecuted.

The child was arrested at Ferry Pass Elementary School on Sept. 13. The child was charged with battery on an education employee.

A media release from the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office says the charges against the 7-year-old had been dismissed at the request of the alleged victim in the case and “for other reasons.”

The state attorney’s office says because the case involves a juvenile, no further information will be released.