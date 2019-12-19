Start date undecided for impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) – The start date for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is up in the air. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to say Wednesday when she’ll send the impeachment articles against Trump to the Senate for the trial. Pelosi made the comments after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a proposal from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to call several witnesses. McConnell also said that he is coordinating with the White House and declared that he’s “not an impartial juror.” Pelosi says that’s unfair and that she’ll wait to see what the Senate does next. The White House is calling Pelosi’s move a “gimmick.”
