Star I.D. is NOT required to vote in Alabama

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –The countdown is on for residents of Alabama to get the Star I.D. The enhanced form of identification is being required federally in what is known as the REAL I.D. program. Star I.D. is Alabama’s version.

While it is optional, the Star I.D. will be required to board domestic flights, enter certain federal buildings and military installations. This all starts on October 1, 2020.

However, the Star I.D. is not required for you to vote in Alabama elections. According to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, all that is required for you to vote in the state is to first register to vote and provide a ‘photo I.D.’ when you show up at your polling place.

If you don’t have a photo I.D. you can get one by visiting your county’s Registrar’s office.

If you want to obtain a Star I.D., you’ll have to visit an Alabama Law Enforcement Driver’s License Exam office. Several documents are required to verify your identity, social security number, date of birth and address.

Here is a link to ALEA with all the information you need to be able to get a Star I.D.

