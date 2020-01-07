Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iranian general slain by US

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – A stampede at a funeral for a top Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike has killed 56 people and injured 213 others.

Iranian state TV gave the updated death toll in the stampede in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway. There was no information as to what had set off the stampede.

Online videos showed people lying lifeless on a road and others shouting and trying to help them. Soleimani’s burial was delayed, with no new time set for it. Soleimani’s death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America, drastically raising tensions across the Middle East.

