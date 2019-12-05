Staff member under investigation by Santa Rosa County School District

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A staff member at Bennett Russell Elementary School in Milton is under investigation by the Santa Rosa County School District. According to the district’s assistant superintendent, the employee is accused of acting inappropriately towards students. The staff member is still employed at the elementary school. Further details about the employee or allegations have not yet been released.
LATEST STORIES:
- GCCW Crossover Contest – A Chance to Win Passes to Pensacon 2020!
- A Facebook rumor about white vans is spreading fear across America
- TSA to hold special presentation for travel tips
- Ladd shooting victim files lawsuit against multiple agencies
- 7 die from flesh-eating bacteria linked to black tar heroin