Staff member under investigation by Santa Rosa County School District

by: WKRG Staff

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A staff member at Bennett Russell Elementary School in Milton is under investigation by the Santa Rosa County School District. According to the district’s assistant superintendent, the employee is accused of acting inappropriately towards students. The staff member is still employed at the elementary school. Further details about the employee or allegations have not yet been released.

