Stabbing at Foley park, minor injuries

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was stabbed a park in Foley, then ran across the street to the Piggly Wiggly, according to police.
The victim was stabbed in the head after an argument, but police say it is only a “surface wound.” A least one of the people involved is homeless.
A suspect is in custody.
Police do not believe the public is in any danger.
