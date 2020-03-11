St. Pawtty’s Day celebrated at OWA this Saturday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A busy weekend is ahead at OWA in Foley. Two events are happening on Saturday, March 14th for the pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday morning visitors can register for the Rainbow Run. The fun-run will be a little more colorful than the average event. Guests who register will receive complimentary white T-shirt’s. Runners will then take off into clouds of neon colors through the streets starting at 11 a.m. As they make their way throughout OWA, they will encounter more rainbow stations until finally ending the race on OWA’s island.

Pre-registration for the inaugural event is $24.99 (plus taxes/fees) and includes commemorative T-shirt, two drink tickets (redeemable inside the amusement park), and temporary Rainbow Run tattoo. Day-of registration is $29.99 (plus taxes/fees).

“We are always looking for new and exciting events to bring to OWA for our community to enjoy,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR . “The Rainbow Run is the perfect addition to our ever-growing calendar of events. After guests are covered in colorful powder, we invite them to stick around to enjoy everyone’s favorite event: St. Pawtty’s Day,” she continued.

Instead of the traditional St. Patrick’s Day events, OWA will be serving up some furry fun throughout the property on Saturday with its 3rd annual St. Pawtty’s Day event. The canine-themed event kicks off with the return of the Dare Devil Dogs. These talented pups will be defying gravity inside OWA’s amusement park with tricks, flips and more at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

In between shows, head to OWA’s island and get ready for the annual Pet Parade. For a $10 donation to the Baldwin County Animal Shelter, you can join in on the parade through the streets of Downtown with the furry friends starting at 2 p.m.

The parade registration, start and end will all be located on OWA’s island. Entrance into the parade also gives participants entry into the costume contest with cash prizes and special surprises for your pooches! Winning categories for the contests will be: Mr. and Mrs. St Pawtty’s, Most Creative, Dynamic Duo and OWA Choice.

If you don’t have a furry friend of your own, the Baldwin County Animal Shelter will be on OWA’s island throughout the day holding adoptions. OWA is also offering to split the adoption fee with guests during the event. Information regarding St. Pawtty’s Day (parade route, times and locations) and the Rainbow Run (online registration, times) can be found here.