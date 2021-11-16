St. Paul’s head football coach Steve Mask steps down

Football coach resigns after winning four state titles in ten years with Saints

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — After a decade of success that included four state championships, Steve Mask is stepping down as head football coach at St. Paul’s Episcopal School. Mask informed his players Tuesday afternoon.

Mask, 64, compiled a 110-25 record with the Saints, winning 5A state titles in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2020. St. Paul’s was eliminated in the second round of the 2021 playoffs last Friday by top-ranked Pike Road.

Mask previously spent three years at St. Paul’s as defensive coordinator. Prior to coming to Mobile, Mask was head coach at Bradshaw, Buckhorn, Colbert County in north Alabama. In 2020, he was inducted into the Alabama High School Coaches Hall of Fame.