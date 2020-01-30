St. Paul’s 6th graders help feed the hungry

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — As part of their annual Service Day, St. Paul’s Episcopal 6th graders volunteered with the Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Youngsters sorted more than 1,900 pounds of donated food, prepared 800 meal bags for children in the Backpack Program, and packed 100 food boxes for the group’s Senior Program.

In a news release, Missy Busby, Feeding the Gulf Coast Volunteer Food Drive Manager said, “It is an honor for the food bank to annually host students from St. Paul’s Episcopal School.”

She added, “Year after year, we have the privilege to show students how they can have a positive impact on other children in their community who are in need.

We hope these students walk away with a better understanding of how close to home hunger can be for families in our area and how they can make a difference.”