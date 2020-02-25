St. Luke’s girls win 1A semi-final game will play for state title Thursday

(AHSAA/WKRG) — St. Luke’s Episcopal girls’ basketball team beat Mars Hill Bible in the Class 1A Girls’ Semifinals 60 to 58.

Senior guard Elizabeth Roebuck nailed the winning layup at the buzzer Monday to lift St. Luke’s Episcopal to a 60-58 victory over Mars Hill Bible in the Class 1A semifinals of the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena Monday.

The win sends Coach Gareth Trawick’s Wildcats (22-4) into Thursday afternoon’s Class 1A state finals at Legacy Arena against Spring Garden (34-2) at 4 p.m. The Panthers won 56-35 over Elba in the other semifinal.

Roebuck finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Teammate Iamunique Bowie, a sophomore guard for St. Luke’s, added had 15 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and junior Whitney Novak had a team-high 16 points. Haley Patterson scored 12points and had 10 rebounds.

