SROs bond with students at Chick-fil-A in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held its Milkshake with School Resources Officer event Tuesday at Chick-fil-A in Pensacola.

About 15 school resource officers from Escambia County were at the Bayou Boulevard Chick-fil-A, bonding with children and their parents at the restaurant.

Some officers could be heard asking children what they wanted to be when they grow up. Others asked if the kids were ready to start the new school year.

Sgt. Joanna Ramos, Escambia County SRO supervisor, told News 5 the event is meant to encourage fostering a bond between students and their school resource officer. Trust is important, Ramos said, in making sure that all students feel safe and comfortable at school every day.

“Kids especially like knowing that there’s somebody there who not only they can come to in times of need for just guidance or advice but as somebody there who is trained, who is going to run after the bad guy if God forbid that situation ever presents itself,” Ramos said.

The event was held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.