Spring Hill College rape suspect speaks publicly for first time

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spring Hill College student accused of raping another student on campus just spoke publicly for the first time on his way out of Mobile Metro Jail.

Vassil Kokali was released on bond just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s what he’s saying in his defense.

“It will take time, but the job of the police is to find the truth. They’ll find the truth, and after that, we will have a much better conversation, I’m sure. It’s a lie, I took a polygraph test, if you know what that is. I took two actually, and I passed both of them, so that’s all I want to say.” Vassil Kokali

Watch his full comments in the video above.

The student who brought the allegations says Kokali assaulted her in her dorm room.