Spring Hill College announces plans to reduce tuition by fifty percent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College has announced plans to reduce tuition in an effort to increase accessibility to more students. The tuition will be reduced from $42,000 a year to $21,100. The changes will begin for the Fall 2021 semester. Room and board rates have also been reduced by more than $3,200.
