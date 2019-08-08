Spring Hill College adopts test-optional policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College will be offering applicants a test-optional choice when applying for admission beginning in fall 2020. This means ACT or SAT scores are not an absolute requirement.

“As a Jesuit, Catholic institution, Spring Hill emphasizes a holistic review of applications for admission,” said President E. Joseph Lee II, PhD. “We believe that a full evaluation of a student’s high school record, both in and out of the classroom, is the best indicator of future academic success.”

Spring Hill’s test-optional approach represents the desire to admit a student body whose individuals will contribute to the college and the broader community. Students who believe their test scores do not indicate their true academic abilities are not required to submit ACT or SAT scores as part of the admission process. Although additional materials will be required in the absence of standardized test scores, students will receive full consideration for admission to Spring Hill College including eligibility for scholarship and financial aid decisions.

Successful candidates under the test-optional policy will demonstrate consistently strong and above-average academic performance in the core areas of English, math, science and social sciences.

“Reviewing each student who applies through the test-optional process means we will evaluate the academic, extracurricular and community service achievements of the whole student,” said Gary Bracken, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “This approach is in keeping with the hallmark of Jesuit spirituality, cura personalis, meaning care and consideration of all aspects of each person.”

For more information, visit www.shc.edu/admissions.