GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The voice of all voices, Morgan Freeman, was spotted in Baldwin County having dinner at Mikato Japanese Restaurant.

The daughter of Mikato’s owner posted a picture with the famous actor on Facebook Tuesday night.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=4066027800075050&set=pcb.4066029363408227

Owner’s daughter Lora Pak wrote, “Getting silly with our Special Guest at Mikato?.” The post already has more than 100 shares the day of the visit.

Mikato Japanese Restaurant