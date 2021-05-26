MPD searching for man who led early morning high-speed pursuit in south Mobile County

UPDATE: Mobile Police say the man who started the chase with an officer early Wednesday morning is 49-year-old Darrell Henderson.

MPD says Henderson was stopped on Hwy 90 at Three Knotch Road a little after 4 a.m. for a traffic stop. The officer realized Henderson had outstanding warrants with MCSO and from a Mississippi Agency.

Henderson then fled the scene and the officer began to pursue him. The officer lost sight of Hendrson along Hwy 90 and then found his abandoned car in the St. Elmo Community.

Police are asking anyone with information on where Henderson could be to call MPD.

ST. ELMO, Ala. (WKRG) Speeds reached 130 mph in a pursuit on Hwy. 90 through south Mobile County early Wednesday morning.

The high-speed chase ended at Hwy. 90 and Beverly Rd. extension in the St. Elmo community.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.