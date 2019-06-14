Speed could cost a life in the blink of an eye

It takes the average person two tenths of a second to blink, that’s according to PoliceDriver.com. When you’re on the road, that fact does not change, but understanding it can make a big difference when it comes to avoiding accidents.

Just one blink can make a big difference. Owner of Mototech in Mobile, Jean Paul Stassi said, “We do multiple times within a one minute span, so I mean in that time frame, you’re covering a couple hundred feet in a minute just in blinks.”

If you’re driving 60 miles an hour, you go about 88 feet in one second. Stassi said, “That’s, you know, one third of a football field.”

If you’re driving 60 miles an hour, literally in the blink of an eye, you’ve moved a little more than 17 feet. Added distractions make things worse.

Stassi said, “Between cell phones, text messaging, Facebook, integrated iPod systems in their cars. I mean, everybody’s doing everything else but looking what’s ahead of them and behind them, and to the sides of them.”

While keeping an eye on the road is important, looks can be deceiving. Stassi said, “If you’re at a stop sign and you see a vehicle particularly like a motorcycle coming down, you just don’t know how fast that bike is going because it’s a smaller object.”

Just one blink of an eye can change your life. Stassi said, “Every accident could be potentially fatal to a motorcyclist.”