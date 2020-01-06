Special Spectators to host fundraiser, reunion during Senior Bowl week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Special Spectators, a non-profit organization, gives VIP all-access game-day experiences for seriously ill children and their families at sporting events across the United States.

The volunteer-run organization collaborates with hospitals all over the country. Here in Mobile, they partner with USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital and the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

This year, they will be hosting a reunion for all the patient families who have participated in Special Spectators Senior Bowl weekend for the past six years, and a fundraiser for the organization.

Each year, the organization provides a behind-the-scenes VIP weekend to the Senior Bowl.

This year’s reunion and fundraiser will take place on Thursday, January 23, at Moe’s BBQ in Downtown Mobile. It will coincide with Senior Bowl week, and there will be an opportunity to mingle with current and former Senior Bowl players, NFL legends and more.

There will be an auction. One of the items up for auction, a New Orleans Saints helmet autographed by Drew Brees.

Tickets cost $50 each. You can buy a ticket here.

LATEST STORIES: