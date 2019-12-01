Special Report: Memory jewelry that holds a secret

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some people along the Gulf Coast are turning what has been a sad time in their lives into something beautiful. They are wearing a piece of memory jewelry. The pieces contain a small amount of ashes of their loved one.

Teah Berry only has photographs to remember her longtime boyfriend, Cody Skelton. They two were high school sweethearts and planned to spend their lives together.

Unfortunately, their plan to get married was shattered when Skelton died unexpectedly on March 13. Berry said he had been complaining of pain and swelling in his calf. Hours later, at just 26 years old, he died.

“He had a blood clot in his leg, and when he got on the four-wheeler, it (the clot) either went to his heart or his brain,” Berry said.

Because of his untimely death, Teah would not receive an engagement ring, but she turned to Lou’s Jewelry in Mobile to have what is called a memory ring made. She had a picture of her dream engagement ring, and Lou’s designed the perfect ring. It contains a small amount of Skelton’s ashes in a little compartment below the Pink Morganite gemstone.

“I wanted it so I could have him with me every day,” Berry said.

Cindy Sherrer at Lou’s Jewelry says memory jewelry is a special way to remember a loved one.

“These are really high fashion pieces that are holding your loved ones ashes. No one else has to know this is ash jewelry. It’s just a gorgeous piece of jewelry that is special to you,” Sherrer said.

Sherrer says just about any piece of jewelry, including pendants and rings, can be made into memory jewelry. Each piece just needs a cavity where the ashes can be placed.

Lou’s Jeweler, Steven Sherrer, demonstrated how the store carefully seals a piece of jewelry shut with a laser. That way, it stays airtight and water-proof.

Berry says the ring has helped her get through the grief of losing Cody because she knows “he is always with her.” She also feels it is a reminder of love she hopes to one day feel again with a future spouse.

If you are interested in memory jewelry, contact Lou’s Jewelry in Mobile at (251) 473-1706. They are located at 3012 Airport Blvd. in Mobile.