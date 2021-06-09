Spanish Fort’s Conner Black earns Space Camp’s ‘Top Gun’ award

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) A Spanish Fort Middle School student earned the highest honor in the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Aviation Challenge in Huntsville.

Conner Black, a rising eighth grader, earned the Top Gun award during the military-style challenge designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight.

During the five night camp, students learn the basic principles of aviation and take on the role of fighter pilots in jet aircraft simulators. Students also learn basic water and land survival skills and put those skills to the test in the camp’s wooded camping area.