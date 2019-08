SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Spanish Fort City Council celebrated Hazel Farmer’s time with the city Monday night.

“After 42 years of service to the City of Spanish Fort and the United States Post Office, 39 of those years serving as Postmaster, Ms. Hazel has announced her plans to retire,” a Facebook post read.

Ms. Hazel will be recognized again later next month. September 30, 2019 has been proclaimed Hazel Farmer Day in Spanish Fort.