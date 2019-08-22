Spanish Fort student arrested for making a terrorist threat

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old student at Spanish Fort High School was arrested for making a terrorist threat.

Read the full statement below from Spanish Fort Police:

A Spanish Fort High School student has been arrested for making a terrorist threat. At no time was the school in imminent danger. We appreciate the citizens who let us know about these threats. The student is now in the hands of the court system and juvenile detention

Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler released a statement on the two threats at public schools in one week.

We’ve had a great kickoff to school but I have a very concerning message. I need your help.

Since school started, there have been some threats made by students at our schools regarding potential violent or terroristic activities. In my heart I believe these may be the ramblings of young kids who don’t understand the impact of their words but our police departments and our security teams take these matters very seriously.



I am asking you as parents to please have a conversation with your children about the seriousness of words and threats in today’s school environment.



Joking around about having a gun, blowing up a school or shooting students will be met with a swift response by law enforcement and our administration. It is going to result in immediate disciplinary action, if not criminal charges.



While I need your help, I don’t want to create additional worry about the safety of your children. According to law enforcement, at no time have Baldwin County students been in jeopardy but these threats are taken very seriously and the students who made them have been dealt with accordingly. Responding to these threats takes away serious personnel power for law enforcement and our administration, and in many cases, the children are shocked when they learn of the discipline they will be facing.



I beg of you, please take just a few minutes – at your earliest opportunity – to have a conversation one-on-one with your children about how important it is for them to refrain from making any jokes or allowing their emotions to overpower their brain and say things about guns, violence or other terroristic activities that will be taken as threats.



Thank you very much for your time and remain Baldwin Proud!