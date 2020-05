MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's been just over a month since coronavirus testing started at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, and it's been about two weeks since Alabama reopened. Many people are wondering if the state reopened too soon. The only real way to tell is through testing.

Since COVID-19 testing began, more than 14,070 tests have been administered in Mobile, and as of May 15, 100 of them were positive.