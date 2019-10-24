Spanish Fort Police Chief announces retirement

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar has announced Thursday afternoon he is retiring from the position.

In a post on Facebook, Chief Edgar says his last day with the department will be November 22nd.

“I’ve been Chief of Police for the best City in the state for almost 20 years. It’s been a heck of a career working alongside some of the best men and women in law enforcement, but it’s time to close this chapter of my life and start the next. I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” he says.

