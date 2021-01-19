Spanish Fort Police asking community for feedback on new patrol unit design

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber is asking for the community’s input on what their new patrol units should look like.

“The Spanish Fort Police Department will soon be changing the look of our marked patrol units. Some of our own officers have designed three different concepts, but we would like to have the input of our community before a final decision is made. In order to simplify the process, please show your input in the form of a like on your favorite concept design out of the three choices. We are excited to include our community in this decision and look forward to your input,” Chief Barber posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon.