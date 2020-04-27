Spanish Fort mom who beat COVID-19 donates plasma to help Baldwin County man fight virus

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Jennifer Pratschner is a cancer survivor and recently beat COVID-19. Now, she’s on a mission to help others fight the virus.

“No one signs up to get sick and I’m thankful mine wasn’t a severe case and there are a lot of people who aren’t choosing this right now,” she said.

Last week she got the all clear from her doctor, but instead of letting it stop there she decided to take a drive to Pensacola. She was able to donate plasma to help a local man who is fighting the virus.

“Once I was there it was about an hour process. They did some protesting and a lot of questions, just to make sure it was a good fit and it really wasn’t too bad of a process. It was like giving blood,” she said.

In her case, the antibodies from her plasma will help a man in Baldwin County who could use the donation. She says her plasma was flown to Tampa and was sent right back to our area a day later.

“I’m just hoping to help anyone. There are so many people in need countrywide, but I was just hoping to help someone local and that is what ended up happening,” she said.

For more information on plasma donations during COVID-19 click here.

