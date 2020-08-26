Spanish Fort mayoral race headed for a run-off

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — There will be a run-off race for Spanish Fort mayor after Tuesday’s municipal election.

COMPLETE ELECTION RESULTS CLICK HERE

No one earned a majority of votes, so incumbent Mike McMillan and Rebecca Cornelius will square-off in the run-off.

MIKE MCMILLAN 545 45.8% REBECCA CORNELIUS 344 28.9% JEFFREY BATLEY 257 21.6% DAVID WESTERFIELD 44 3.7%

Despite being accused of slapping a city employee, McMillan garnered almost 46 percent of the vote.

The runoff is set for October 6th.

LATEST HEADLINES: