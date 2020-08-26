Spanish Fort mayoral race headed for a run-off

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — There will be a run-off race for Spanish Fort mayor after Tuesday’s municipal election.

No one earned a majority of votes, so incumbent Mike McMillan and Rebecca Cornelius will square-off in the run-off.

MIKE MCMILLAN54545.8%
REBECCA CORNELIUS34428.9%
JEFFREY BATLEY25721.6%
DAVID WESTERFIELD443.7%

Despite being accused of slapping a city employee, McMillan garnered almost 46 percent of the vote.

The runoff is set for October 6th.

