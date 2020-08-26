Spanish Fort mayoral race headed for a run-off

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — There will be a run-off race for Spanish Fort mayor after Tuesday’s municipal election.
No one earned a majority of votes, so incumbent Mike McMillan and Rebecca Cornelius will square-off in the run-off.
|MIKE MCMILLAN
|545
|45.8%
|REBECCA CORNELIUS
|344
|28.9%
|JEFFREY BATLEY
|257
|21.6%
|DAVID WESTERFIELD
|44
|3.7%
Despite being accused of slapping a city employee, McMillan garnered almost 46 percent of the vote.
The runoff is set for October 6th.
