Spanish Fort mayor in court Thursday

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan is scheduled to be in a Bay Minette courtroom Thursday.

McMillan was accused in October of slapping a female employee in the face.

Deputies say they received the report on October 21. City Attorney David Conner says the clerk received a complaint on October 7.

The alleged incident took place at city hall.

News 5 will be in court Thursday and we will provide the latest information as we get it.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories