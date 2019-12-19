Spanish Fort mayor in court Thursday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan is scheduled to be in a Bay Minette courtroom Thursday.

McMillan was accused in October of slapping a female employee in the face.

Deputies say they received the report on October 21. City Attorney David Conner says the clerk received a complaint on October 7.

The alleged incident took place at city hall.

News 5 will be in court Thursday and we will provide the latest information as we get it.

LATEST STORIES: