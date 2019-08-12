Spanish Fort HS to debut new jumbotron

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) Spanish Fort Toros fans will notice a new addition to the football field in the upcoming season. It’s not a new player or new coach, it’s new technology!

A jumbotron is being installed to give fans a close up view of plays during the game. The team showed off the project in a post on the Spanish Fort Toros Football Facebook page.

Spanish Fort High School opens the season on August 23 when they host McGill-Toolen.

The team will greet fans at a “Meet the Toros” event on Saturday, August 17 at 6 p.m. in the Spanish Fort High School gym.

