Spanish Fort High School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new additions

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — At the beginning of the school year, Baldwin County School leaders made it official today, cutting the ribbon on the new Spanish Fort High School classroom addition and multi-use gym.

The new two-story $33,000-square-foot classroom addition features two special education suites, science labs, administration space, teacher work rooms and additional parking.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the new addition will take care of Spanish Fort High School for years to come..

“We were trying to build where we don’t have to come back in a year or two, and I have to apologize to the public, and we have to put some trailers out there. But I’ll be honest with you, its a slippery slope in Baldwin County with our growth. Nothing has slowed down, the pandemic hasn’t slowed down the growth in Baldwin County,” said Baldwin County Schools superintendent Eddie Tyler.

The new 27,000-square-foot gym will seat 1,400 spectators and will host basketball games, wrestling and volleyball, and it will also be a meeting space for students and staff.

