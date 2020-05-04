Spanish Fort Fire Rescue entertaining kids who are staying home

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) -- Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday the next phase for Mississippi to begin slowly and safely reopening the state's economy while continuing to flatten the curve.

In a new executive order, Governor Reeves lays out the next steps of a measured, strategic plan following our state health officials recommendations to protect lives while restoring Mississippians' livelihoods. This Executive Order amends his Safer At Home order, which he signed over a week ago and still remains in effect until Monday, May 11. The new guidelines go into effect at 8:00 AM on Thursday, May 7 until 8:00 AM on Monday, May 11, which is when the Safer At Home order ends as well.

"I don’t want to wait if there are steps that we believe we can safely take now to ease the burden on Mississippians fighting this virus. There are thousands around the state that are set to close their doors for good. They cannot hold on much longer. I hope that this will not only be some much-needed relief for those restaurant employees but also provide for some joy for the people of Mississippi," said Governor Tate Reeves.