Spanish Fort Fire Rescue entertaining kids who are staying home

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of Baldwin County firefighters are doing their best to keep the community entertained and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish Fort Fire Rescue has started a new series on Facebook titled “Storytime with Spanish Fort Fire Rescue”.

These videos feature a book reading and entertaining appearances from staff and firefighters. They’re hoping the series will educate and bring smiles to kids faces in Baldwin County while they’re at home.

To follow the Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Facebook page for updates click here.

