Spanish Fort Chick-fil-A shutting down for two months for remodel

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chick-fil-A in Spanish Fort will close down for a remodel beginning Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. until March 2021.
The exact date for reopen is unclear.
The new and improved restaurant will have a new kitchen and a dual line drive thru.
