SpaceX launches newer, larger version of Dragon cargo ship to ISS

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As the race towards a coronavirus vaccine pushes forward, Infirmary Health has released its plan to distribute the vaccine when it becomes available.

The system expects to receive 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the Alabama Department of Public Health later this month. Healthcare workers, emergency medical services, and nursing homes will be prioritized. Vaccines for the public will be guided by the state health department. If you are eligible for the first round of the vaccine, you will be contacted by Infirmary Health.