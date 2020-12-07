SpaceX launches newer, larger version of Dragon cargo ship to ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX has launched a newer, bigger version of its Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station. Sunday’s liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center marks the first time that Elon Musk’s company has two capsules in orbit at the same time. This latest Dragon should reach the space station on Monday, joining the Dragon that delivered four astronauts last month. The 6,400-pound shipment includes Christmas treats and presents for the seven station residents. NASA isn’t divulging any of the gifts, but roasted turkey and cranberry sauce are on the way. The recycled first-stage booster, meanwhile, landed on an ocean platform following liftoff.

