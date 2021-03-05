Spacewalking astronauts tackle more solar panel advance work

In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronauts Kate Rubins, top, and Victor Glover work outside the International Space Station Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The spacewalking astronauts ventured out Sunday to install support frames for new, high-efficiency solar panels arriving at the International Space Station later this year. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – A pair of astronauts are spacewalking for the second time this week to get the International Space Station ready for new solar panels. NASA’s Kate Rubins and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi floated outside Friday.

They need to complete unfinished work from Sunday’s spacewalk. More mounting brackets and struts need to be installed for new and improved solar panels due to arrive in June. The astronauts also need to tighten some sticky bolts that hampered the last spacewalk. Rubins was also the lead spacewalker for that one too.

