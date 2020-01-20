Spacewalking astronauts tackle final battery improvements

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Spacewalking astronauts are wrapping up battery improvements outside the International Space Station.
NASA’s Jessica Meir and Christina Koch floated out Monday to finish the work they began last week. The women have one more new battery to install in the station’s solar power grid, and two old batteries to remove.
This marks their third spacewalk together. They conducted the world’s first all-female spacewalk last fall.
Koch, meanwhile, holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Her 11-month mission ends in less than two weeks.
