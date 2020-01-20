Spacewalking astronauts tackle final battery improvements

In this photo released by NASA on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir, left, and Christina Koch pose for a photo in the International Space Station. The astronauts who took part in the first all-female spacewalk are still uplifted by all the excitement down on Earth. Meir said Monday, Oct. 21 that when she floated outside last week, she wasn’t thinking about whether she was going out with a man or woman because everyone is held to the same standard. Nonetheless, she says it was extra special being accompanied by Koch, a close friend. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Spacewalking astronauts are wrapping up battery improvements outside the International Space Station.

NASA’s Jessica Meir and Christina Koch floated out Monday to finish the work they began last week. The women have one more new battery to install in the station’s solar power grid, and two old batteries to remove.

This marks their third spacewalk together. They conducted the world’s first all-female spacewalk last fall.

Koch, meanwhile, holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Her 11-month mission ends in less than two weeks.

