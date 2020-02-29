Space heater sparks house fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – An overworked space heater caused a house fire on Octavia Drive E. in Mobile Friday afternoon.

At about 6:15 p.m., Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the 1600 block of Octavia Drive E for reports of a home on fire. Flames and large amounts of smoke were visible from the single-story, brick-veneer, house. All occupants were able to safely evacuate before MFRD arrived.

It took Fire-Rescue about 35 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, stemming from an overworked and improperly utilized space heater.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters during the incident.

