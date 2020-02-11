Southwest wants passengers to report “unwelcome behavior”

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (CNN) — The next time you fly Southwest, pay attention to what your flight attendant says right after those instructions on your oxygen mask. Southwest now will ask passengers to report “unwelcome behavior” to a flight attendant.

A spokesman for Southwest confirmed the language had recently been added to the airline’s pre-flight briefing … to quote ” ensure a safe and welcoming environment at all times.”

Flight attendants have established procedures about what to do, including reseating a customer, notifying the captain, and getting law enforcement involved upon landing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories