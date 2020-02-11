Southwest wants passengers to report “unwelcome behavior”

DALLAS (CNN) — The next time you fly Southwest, pay attention to what your flight attendant says right after those instructions on your oxygen mask. Southwest now will ask passengers to report “unwelcome behavior” to a flight attendant.
A spokesman for Southwest confirmed the language had recently been added to the airline’s pre-flight briefing … to quote ” ensure a safe and welcoming environment at all times.”
Flight attendants have established procedures about what to do, including reseating a customer, notifying the captain, and getting law enforcement involved upon landing.
LATEST STORIES
- A waterfall falling up?!?
- Mobile City Council delays vote on police jurisdiction
- Baldwin County Lyft driver convicted of indecent exposure
- California declares victory in battle to maintain tougher emission standards
- ‘Our decisions are under attack’: Dems push to end Senate stalemate on election security bills