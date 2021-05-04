Southern Miss issues statement as search continues for missing swimmer off Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) The University of Southern Mississippi has issued a statement after a student disappeared while swimming off Dauphin Island.

“We are all terribly saddened by the news regarding Southern Miss student Rob Brent, and we have offered his family, friends and loved ones our heart-felt prayers and support,” said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, Vice President for Student Affairs.

Brent was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sunday on a sandbar off the west end of the island. A friend called authorities and reported him missing. Authorities believe he may have been pulled out into the water by a strong current.

On Monday, authorities identified Brent, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi, as the missing swimmer. Counseling services are available for students and faculty, according to university officials. Student Counseling Services at Souther Miss can be reached at 601.266.4829 during regular business hours and 601.606.4357 (HELP) after 5 p.m. and on weekends.