South Mississippi sheriff set to run for U.S. House in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Senate Bill 46, or The Compassion Act, has been circulating the state capitol for three years now. The medical marijuana bill passed in the senate each year however, it's never passed the house.

SB 46 would allow qualifying Alabamians, qualified meaning diagnosed with certain medical conditions, to register for and obtain a medical marijuana card. The bill, sponsored by Senator Tim Melson, would also establish the Medical Cannabis Commission which would monitor the plant from seed to sale.