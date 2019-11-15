South Mississippi murder suspect found dead after standoff in Texas

SPRING, Texas (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder in Gulfport, Mississippi has been found dead after a standoff with authorities in Texas. Roderick Bowers, 52, has been on the run since last week.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, which includes Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy U.S. Marshals and Houston Police Department spotted Bowers on Thursday. Deputies say he ran into an apartment complex and barricaded himself inside one of the units.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. Montgomery County SWAT tried to enter the apartment. That’s when they heard three shots. A SWAT robot was deployed into the unit where deputies could see two bodies on the ground.

Deputies identified one of the deceased as wanted fugitive Roderick Bowers. The other person has not been identified.