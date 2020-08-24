South Mississippi braces for Tropical Storm Marco

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — South Mississippians are expected to feel some effects as Tropical Storm Marco crawls along the coast.

As of 4 p.m., there were no flooding issues to report.

Government offices in Jackson County were closed Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Marco. Leaders will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Laura before deciding if offices will reopen tomorrow.

Schools in George County were closed Monday due to storm concerns, and district officials say more closings could happen depending on the impact from Laura.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Marco had sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at about 8 mph, the NHC said.

Marco’s winds dropped to 40 mph at 5 p.m.

Marco is forecast to make landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a tropical storm. The storm is expected to be a Tropical Depression Tuesday and gone by Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES